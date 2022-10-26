T20 World Cup 2022: Indian cricketers upset over 'cold food and sandwiches' served after practice

The Indian cricket team has expressed their dissatisfaction with the 'cold food and sandwiches' served after the practice session. The incident occurred in Sydney, where Team India will play a match against the Netherlands on Thursday (October 27).The Indian cricket team showed their displeasure with the after-practice menu served to them on Tuesday, and a few cricketers decided to eat in their hotel rooms.

On Tuesday, the Indian team had an optional training session in which all of the fast bowlers, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav, and spinner Axar Patel, were rested.

After defeating archrivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team had travelled to Sydney for their next Super 12 stage game.

A BCCI official, on the condition of anonymity, told PTI, "It's not like any boycott... Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel.”

"You can't just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato and cucumber after two hours of training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment," he further added.

According to reports, the post-practice food included custom sandwiches, fruits, and falafel (very common in this part of the world).

Notably, unlike in bilateral series, where the host association is in charge of hospitality, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is providing food and lodging during the T20 World Cup 2022.

