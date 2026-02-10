T20 World Cup 2026: 'Good, amicable solution,' says Rajeev Shukla as Pakistan agrees to participate in IND vs PAK match on Feb 15

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has hailed the resolution of the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup standoff as a "major achievement" for the sport, confirming that the high-voltage clash will proceed as scheduled on February 15 in Colombo.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Shukla expressed his relief following the International Cricket Council's (ICC) successful mediation in Lahore. "I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative, supervised by the ICC Chairman," Shukla stated. "It's a good, amicable solution that has been found to prioritise cricket's importance."

The breakthrough comes after the Government of Pakistan reversed its decision on Monday night, directing the national team to "take the field" for the marquee fixture at the R Premadasa Stadium. The reversal ended a week of intense uncertainty that had overshadowed the tournament’s opening days.

Shukla credited the governing body for its proactive role in bringing all parties back to the table: "All kudos to ICC for taking this initiative, resolving the issue, and bringing cricket back to the forefront. This is a major achievement for ICC. I would like to thank ICC for bringing Pakistan to the table, ultimately deciding for Pakistan to play in the Colombo match."

The dispute was rooted in a complex chain of events that began when Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in Group C. Tensions escalated further following security concerns and the controversial removal of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.

To resolve the impasse, the ICC facilitated a deal that addressed several key grievances:

The ICC confirmed that no penalties would be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for their refusal to travel to India. Hosting rights: Reports indicate an understanding was reached for Bangladesh to host a future ICC event prior to 2031.

Reports indicate an understanding was reached for Bangladesh to host a future ICC event prior to 2031. Diplomatic persuasion: The decision was further bolstered by diplomatic outreach from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shukla emphasised that the resolution serves the interests of all stakeholders, including the fans and the tournament's commercial viability.

"It's good news for all of us... Now this World Cup will be a big success story," Shukla added. "Bangladesh's feelings have also been assuaged, and some relief has been given to their board. It's a win-win situation for everybody, and I'm happy that the match will take place."

With the administrative hurdles cleared, the focus now returns to the pitch. Pakistan, who already secured a three-wicket victory against the Netherlands in their opener, will face the USA on February 10 before their historic encounter with defending champions India this Sunday.