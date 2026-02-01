T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan refuses to play against India on February 15

Pakistan will boycott their high-profile clash against India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February 15, after the decision was cleared by the Government of Pakistan.

In a statement issued from the government’s official X account, Islamabad confirmed that the Pakistan cricket team has been granted permission to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament. However, it clarified that the team “shall not take the field” against India, without specifying the reasons behind the move.

The announcement follows weeks of uncertainty, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi repeatedly threatening a boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh after the latter’s withdrawal from the tournament. Naqvi had earlier indicated that a final call would be taken by January 30 or February 2.

The controversy escalated after the ICC officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the 20-team tournament. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had refused to travel to India, citing security concerns, and requested that their matches be moved to Sri Lanka. Following an independent security assessment, the ICC found “no credible or verifiable threat” and declined to alter the schedule.

With Bangladesh pulling out, Scotland were drafted into Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy. The Scottish side qualified as the next-highest ranked T20I team and currently sits at world No. 14, ahead of several teams already in the tournament.

Bangladesh were originally scheduled to play group matches in Kolkata and Mumbai. Their withdrawal marks the first time the Men’s T20 World Cup will be held without Bangladesh, who had featured in every edition since the tournament began in 2007.

The ICC reiterated that changes to venues or fixtures were not feasible, noting that the schedule had been released in November 2025 and the event was too close to commencement for major alterations.