T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan’s blitz powers India to massive 61-run win over Pakistan

In a commanding display of batting firepower and disciplined bowling, the India national cricket team defeated the Pakistan national cricket team by 61 runs in their marquee Group A clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo on February 15.

After being asked to bat first, India posted a competitive 175/7 in 20 overs, powered by a scintillating knock from Ishan Kishan.

The left-handed opener played an aggressive yet controlled innings, scoring 77 off 40 balls, striking boundaries at regular intervals and keeping Pakistan’s bowlers under sustained pressure.

Despite a few middle-order setbacks, India maintained momentum through useful late contributions, ensuring a challenging target of 176.

Bowlers seal win

Pakistan’s chase never truly gained traction as Indian bowlers struck at key moments, preventing partnerships from developing. Regular wickets pushed the required run rate beyond reach, with Pakistan slipping steadily behind the game.

India’s attack combined tight new-ball spells with sharp death-over execution to bowl Pakistan out well short of the target, sealing a convincing 61-run victory.

This was also Pakistan’s third lowest score in a T20 World Cup match, right behind their 82 vs West Indies in 2014 and 113/7 vs India in 2024.