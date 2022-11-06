T20 World Cup: Team India to lock horns with England in semi-final on November 10

India will face England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. In the most recent Super 12 match, India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday, November 6. With this victory, India clinched the top spot in Group 2, securing a last-four meeting with England, the Group 1 runners-up. On Thursday, November 10, both teams will square off at Adelaide oval.

India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs to advance to the round of 16 against England in Adelaide. This will be India's fourth appearance in a T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. In the other semi-final at SCG, New Zealand, the Group 1 table-toppers, will face Pakistan, the Group 2 runners-up. With Pakistan in the semi-finals, an epic India-Pakistan showdown in the final is also on the cards.

Pakistan received a huge boost on Sunday morning when the Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the T20 World Cup semi-final race. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday to secure their place, capping off a stunning comeback after losing to India and Zimbabwe to begin the tournament.

England won three of their five matches, defeating Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. England's lone defeat came against Ireland. Rain caused the cancellation of their one match against Australia.

So far, India has played five games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe were all defeated by India. However, India was defeated by South Africa.

