Tamil Nadu cancels class 10 board exams; promotes all students

Tamil Nadu cancelled Class 10 board exams scheduled to begin on June 15 on Tuesday. Chief Minister E Palanisami declared that all students will be promoted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from class 10 exams, the state government also cancelled the pending class 11 exams. Decision on class 12 exams for absentee students has not been taken yet.

According to a Times of India report, marking for class 10 students would be based on quarterly and half-yearly exam performance. The CM said, "Students will get 80% weightage for half-yearly and quarterly exam marks and 20% weightage for attendance." This decision came after a high-level meeting on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu government had faced strong criticism from the opposition parties in the state as well as the Madras High Court for holding exams by jeopardizing the lives of students in the midst of a pandemic. Several petitions against the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association were also filed.

In response to the Madras High Court, the state government said that it anticipated the coronavirus situation to exacerbate in the coming months, thus, making it imperative to conduct the exams as planned before the situation becomes even more difficult. The Court had given time till June 11 to arrive at a decision. Tamil Nadu is following the lead of the Telangana government. Telangana announced on Monday that all students would pass class 10 students.

