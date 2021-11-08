Tamil Nadu rains: PM Modi assures CM Stalin of help; very heavy shower likely in parts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the heavy rain situation in several parts of the state. He assured him of all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. Stalin reciprocated and said that he highlighted the fact that Tamil Nadu had exhausted the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief.

“Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru MK Stalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety,” PM Modi tweeted.

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021

“Thank you honorable PM Narendra Modi. Had discussed about TN having exhausted State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief and requested to release funds from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) of Union Government for this cyclone season,” Stalin said in a tweet.

Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi.



Had discussed about TN having exhausted State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief and requested to release funds from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) of Union Government for this cyclone season. https://t.co/Ixia3mEXmN — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has said that a cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and has predicted widespread rainfall for at least next three days in the state.

Northern regions – Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and in delta areas of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts besides Puducherry and Karaikkal may witness rainfall due to this cyclonic circulation. Showers in these regions can be heavy and at isolated places, very heavy and there could be thunderstorm activity as well. Regions like southern Madurai are also expected to receive rainfall.

Thunderstorm accompanied with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin districts on November 9. Thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers could occur in districts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

(With agency inputs)

