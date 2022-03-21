Tata Altroz DCA launched at Rs 8.10 lakh; Check trims, colours, engine option

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors, on Monday, has launched the automatic variant of its premium hatchback Altroz in India at starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.90 lakh for the the top spec-model. The carmaker has already started accepting bookings of the DCA variant at Rs 21,000, and deliveries are expected to begin soon.

The Altroz automatic, which the company calls Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic), uses a double-clutch gearbox with wet-clutch technology and will only come with a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that churns out 86hp.

The entire Altroz range is also getting a new Opera Blue paint scheme apart from standard colour options like - red, grey, white and another shade of blue. Apart from the new gearbox option and paint scheme, there are no new changes in the vehicle.

The company also claimed that the new Altroz DCA would be getting an auto-park lock feature, custom software that learns from the behaviour of the driver and adapts the driving experience,

In addition to this, Tata Motors has also confirmed that the Altroz DCA will be sold in XMA+, XTA, XZA and XZ+ variants. The XTA and XZA+ trims of the new hatchback will also be getting an option of a new dark edition line-up.

The new Altroz DCA, in terms of entertainment options, comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument panel, push-button start/stop tech, automatic air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.

Interestingly, Tata Motors’ Altroz also happens to be the safest car in its segment and has managed to get a score of 5-star safety rating at the Global N-CAP test. Altroz, in terms of safety equipment, gets dual airbags, ABS and EBD with corner stability control, reverse parking camera, reverse parking sensors, among others.

The new Altroz DCT will go up against the like of other automatic premium hatchbacks like the 2022 Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and 2022 Glanza.