Tata chief N Chandrasekaran turns 60; UP man who cycled 15 days to meet him says he's a 'very simple man'

Monish Rana, a 27-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who cycled for 15 days to reach Mumbai from Meerut, hopes to meet Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran for the second time. Chandrasekaran turned 60 on Friday. Chandrasekaran was born on June 2, 1963.

In April, Rana had cycled for 15 days to reach Mumbai from his hometown Meerut to meet Chandrasekaran. Rana stood outside Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Group, for three days just to meet the Tata boss.

“I waited outside Bombay House for three to four days until I could meet him,” Rana told Moneycontrol.

Rana first called Bombay House to secure a meeting with the chairman. He was then put in touch with an employee who told him to write a letter stating that he wanted to meet N Chandrasekaran. Rana wrote the letter and enclosed with it a few photographs. In two hours, he received a call back from the same employee. He was then told that the chairman of Tata Sons had agreed to meet him and asked him to report to Bombay House at 9 am the next day.

As per the Moneycontrol report, he spent around 30 minutes with the Tata executive.

“Despite being the chairman of such a big company, he is a very simple man,” he said.

“Bahut mohabbat se baat kari (He talked very pleasantly),” said Rana added.

Rana will leave his hometown of Meerut and travel to Mumbai with an artwork that he hopes to present to the Tata Sons chairman in person.

Rana also shared the photographs from the meeting on his Twitter handle. Rana is also trying his luck in meeting other famous businessmen like Anand Mahindra and Kumar Mangalam Birla.

thank you so much sir you gave me a chance to meet me like you anand mahindra sir can also give me a chance to meet you for 20 minutes please thank you so much sir ji @anandmahindra @tatatrusts @TataCompanies @MahindraRise @MahindraTrukBus @Velu_Mahindra @tech_mahindra pic.twitter.com/Wqb3GKJOU6 — Monish rana (@Monishrana04gm1) April 13, 2023

N Chandrasekharan on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Nirmala Sitharaman’s office confirmed the development in a tweet. The tweet read: “Shri N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies, calls on Smt Nirmala Sitharaman”.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran is an Indian businessman and a Tata Group veteran. He is also the first non-Parsi professional to head the group. Prior to being a chairman, he was the chief operating officer (COO) and executive director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), where in 2009, he came the chief executive officer (CEO). He was also the chairman of Tata Motors and Tata Global Beverages.

