'Tech brought us together in limitless ways': How Tim Cook remembered Steve Jobs on his 66th birthday

'Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday,' wrote Cook while posting an old black and white photograph of Steve Jobs who after a long battle with cancer had died on October 5, 2011

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Wednesday tweeted about Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs, remembering him on what would have been Job's 66th birthday. "Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday," wrote Cook while posting an old black and white photograph of Steve Jobs who after a long battle with cancer had died on October 5, 2011.

Cook added that the legacy of his former boss continues to inspire him every day. Cook wrote, "Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That's a testament to Steve's life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day."

Cook had taken charge of Apple as CEO a few weeks after Jobs' death. Cook's post remembering Jobs received replies from other Twitter users paying tribute to the late Apple co-founder.

Tim Cook had also tweeted about Jobs on his 65th birth anniversary last year. Cook wrote: ""A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again." - Maya Angelou. You're always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day."

