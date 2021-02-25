'Tech brought us together in limitless ways': How Tim Cook remembered Steve Jobs on his 66th birthday

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Wednesday tweeted about Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs, remembering him on what would have been Job's 66th birthday. "Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday," wrote Cook while posting an old black and white photograph of Steve Jobs who after a long battle with cancer had died on October 5, 2011.

Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday. Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That's a testament to Steve's life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day. pic.twitter.com/4nluynVjFF - Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2021

Cook added that the legacy of his former boss continues to inspire him every day. Cook wrote, "Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That's a testament to Steve's life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day."

Cook had taken charge of Apple as CEO a few weeks after Jobs' death. Cook's post remembering Jobs received replies from other Twitter users paying tribute to the late Apple co-founder.

He shaped so much of my life and my fathers. A lot of people fear and resist tech and balance is always needed. But he changed the world for the better in my mind and your work continues it. Thank you both of you. Im glad he left you at the helm. Your judgements have been good - JustSomeInvestor (@JstSomeInvestor) February 24, 2021

If only he were still alive, who knows what awesome innovations he would have come up with. Steve was inspired by and married the possibilities of tech, design and engineering, then created products that shaped generations. If only the same could be said about his successor. - Demetrio (@theemetris) February 24, 2021

"For the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today? Whenever the answer has been: No for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something." Steve Jobs pic.twitter.com/gdH4SfUryI - Useful Addiction (@usefuladdiction) February 24, 2021

The curiosity of a child and the mind of a genius. Remembering Steve Jobs on his 66th birthday. pic.twitter.com/zHZ0KO9gWn - Vincenzo Di Gregorio (@vikdigregorio) February 24, 2021

Tim Cook had also tweeted about Jobs on his 65th birth anniversary last year. Cook wrote: ""A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again." - Maya Angelou. You're always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day."

"A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again." - Maya Angelou. You're always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day. pic.twitter.com/X85bjObkPK - Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2020

