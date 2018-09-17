Tech Mahindra sacks senior official over allegations of homophobic slurs

Information technology company, Tech Mahindra, acting upon a complaint of a former employee, recently sacked a homophobic senior official. The former employee, Gaurav Pramanik, took to Twitter to share the letter he had written to the now-sacked head of the Training and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Office in the company, Richa Gautam. Pramanik who was an employee of Tech Mahindra from 2012 to 2016 wrote to Gautam after the September 6 judgment on Section 377.

Pramanik's letter invokes an incident in 2015 when one of Gautam's managers left "after much drama". Gautam subsequently addressed the team and spoke in 'callous, bigoted and insulting way', Pramanik's letter elaborates. "You said and I quote: When I asked him the reason, he started crying and I told him are you a gay that you are crying like this?" Pramanik writes.

He continues that Gautam did not slow down but carried on her rant before saying, "If your mother is a prostitute, you're a prostitute." Pramanik continues to say that Gautam has not only vocally expressed her hatred for the LGBTQIA community, but also for Muslims. "You brought out your true racist colours in public, and you were proud to do so," he writes.

As promised, I wrote an email to my then boss at a Mahindra company I used to work with. She was a bigot and I suffered in her hands, I hence called her out. pic.twitter.com/4uHev8MY7G - GauravProbirPramanik (@gauravpramanik) September 9, 2018

Pramanik told The Hindu that his intentions were not to cast aspersions on the company but to call out one person.

Taking cognisance of Pramanik's tweet, Tech Mahindra replied that they would carry a thorough investigation. They said that such behaviour is against the ethos of the company that believes in the uniqueness of every individual.

Following the company's tweet, Anand Mahindra, said, "I can categorically assure you that we celebrate diversity in our workplace. Our Code of Conduct is explicit on this subject. Fairness & dignity of the individual is enshrined in our core values. Tech M is investigating these allegations, and appropriate action will follow..."

I can categorically assure you that we celebrate diversity in our workplace. Our Code of Conduct is explicit on this subject. Fairness & dignity of the individual is enshrined in our core values. Tech M is investigating these allegations, and appropriate action will follow... https://t.co/l5rh8VhP8L - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2018

Around five days later, Tech Mahindra wrote to Pramanik and said, "Arising out of an investigation carried out in the matter, the concerned employee has been separated from the employment of the company with immediate effect. At Tech Mahindra, we believe in diversity & inclusion & condemn discrimination of any kind in the workplace."

@gauravpramanik Hi Gaurav, This is indeed disturbing and completely against the ethos of our group that believes in the uniqueness of every individual. We will do a thorough investigation and take steps as necessary. Our team will be in touch with you. - Tech Mahindra (@tech_mahindra) September 11, 2018

As mentioned in the daily, a Tech Mahindra spokesperson said that the company has nothing further to say except for what has been said to Pramanik from the official Twitter handle.

