Teen dies in Ghaziabad after LED TV explodes inside house, 3 injured

In an unfortunate incident, a 16-year-old boy died after an LED TV exploded at his house in Ghaziabad. The teen, who has been identified as Omendra, mother, sister-in-law and a friend were badly injured in the incident. As per news reports, the explosion was so strong that a portion of the wall collapsed.

The incident took place while he was watching a show on the TV at the house, while his family members were in another room. Police said that all the victims were rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi for treatment where the doctors declared Omendra brought dead.

They added that teen had severe shrapnel injuries all over his body with tiny pointed glasses hitting him on the face, chest and neck.

The investigating team said that the blast was a significant one and the impact was such that the concrete inside the house was damaged. They added that detailed probe has been initiated to identify the cause and hold the concerned party responsible.

According to their neighbours, they heard a loud noise and thought there was an LPG cylinder had burst. When they entered the house, they say Omendra’s mother, Omvati, and his friend, Karan, lying on the floor.