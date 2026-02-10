Tej Pratap Yadav announces Rs 11 lakh financial support for actor Rajpal Yadav's family amid legal trouble

Politician Tej Pratap Yadav, National President of Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), has announced financial support of Rs 11 lakh to the family of Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently in the midst of a serious legal and financial crisis.

In a message shared on social media, he said that he and the entire JJD family stand with the bereaved and distressed family with full sympathy and strength.

Advertisement

मुझे अभी मेरे बड़े भाई राव इंदरजीत यादव जी की पोस्ट के माध्यम से माननीय राजपाल यादव जी के परिवार की पीड़ा के विषय में जानकारी प्राप्त हुई।

इस अत्यंत कठिन समय में मैं और मेरा पूरा JJD (जन शक्ति जनता दल) परिवार, उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के साथ पूरी संवेदना और मजबूती से खड़ा है।



मानवीय… pic.twitter.com/IG4iblPRRq — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) February 10, 2026

Rajpal Yadav, a well-known actor in Hindi cinema, recently surrendered to authorities at Tihar Jail in New Delhi after the Delhi High Court refused to extend his deadline in a long-running cheque-bounce and loan-default case.

The matter stems from unpaid dues linked to bounced cheques, with the dispute having continued for over a decade.

Just before surrendering, the actor made an emotional appeal that drew widespread attention. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama he said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” (What should I do sir? I don't have any money and there is no other solution. We are all alone here...)

Advertisement

In his social media message, Tej Pratap Yadav conveyed solidarity with Yadav’s family at this challenging time and emphasised compassion and support. The contribution from the JJD leadership aims to help the family manage immediate expenses amid the ongoing legal ordeal.

Rajpal Yadav’s legal troubles date back to a loan taken in 2010 to finance a film project, with bounced cheques triggering prosecution under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Despite partial repayments over the years and multiple appeals, his plea for additional time to settle the dues was rejected by the High Court, leading to his surrender in early February.