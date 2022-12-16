Telangana businessman takes newly-bought helicopter for 'vahan puja'; watch video

In India, the sight of people bringing their newly purchased two-wheelers and four-wheelers to temples for 'vahan pooja' is very common. Interestingly, this tradition went to a whole new level when Telangana based businessman brought his newly purchased helicopter to a temple for the rituals.

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima Group, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and took it for vahan puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The video was shared across social media platforms.

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima business, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for the "Vahan" puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Costing $5.7M, the opulent helicopter. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/igFHMlEKiY — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) December 15, 2022

Rao reportedly flew to the temple, about 100 kilometres from Hyderabad. His family member also accompanied him on the flight.

In a puja led by three priests, the family conducted all of the rituals in front of the helicopter, which is believed to be worth $5.7 million.

Prathima Group has presence in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, telecom sectors, health and education, among others.

The Prathima Group is a business entity with interests in health (Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences and Prathima Hospital), energy (Elgen Project), infrastructure (Prathima Infra), manufacturing (Prathima Industries), telecom (Netxcell), entertainment (Prathima Multiplex) and hospitality (Prathima Regency) sectors.

