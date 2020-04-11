Telangana woman rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stuck due to lockdown

Showing unbridled courage and endurance, a 48-year-old Telangana woman drove 1,400 km on a scooter to get her 19-year-old son who was stranded due to the nation-wide lockdown announced on March 25.

Razia Begum, who's a headmistress at a government school in Nizamabad, about 200 km from Hyderabad, started her arduous journey on Monday morning after taking permission from the local police authorities and returned with her son on Wednesday morning.

Not bothering about empty roads in night, Begum kept going on her journey till she reached her destination. "It was a difficult journey on a small two-wheeler for a woman. But the determination to bring my son back overtook all my fears. I packed rotis and they kept me going. It was fearsome in the nights with no traffic movement and no people on roads," She told PTI on Thursday.

Begum, who lost her husband 15 years ago, lives with her two sons -- an engineering graduate and Nizamuddin. Nizamuddin had gone to Rahamatabad in Nellore to drop his friend on March 12 but stayed back. He was ultimately stuck when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nation-wide lockdown.

After the governments banned all sorts of traffic movement, anguished Begum decided to go on a 1,400-km long and arduous journey to get back her son. She said she decided not to send her elder son fearing cops could mistake him for a joyrider and detain him.

It took her more than one day to reach her destination in Nellore. Knowing fully well that no restaurants were open due to the lockdown, Begum said she packed food with herself and kept on stopping at fuel stations and quenching her thirst at certain points along the way.

