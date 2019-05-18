Temperature in Delhi settles seven notches below season''s average

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning as overnight rain at some places in the city brought the temperature down.

Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 77 per cent. The observatory received a rainfall of 11.6mm. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average. It received a rainfall of 19.6 mm. Humidity was recorded at 75 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with very light rains and gusty winds.

On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius.