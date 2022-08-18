Terror attack foiled? Boat with assault rifles found off Raigad coast ahead of Janmashtami



Three assault rifles, explosives, and bullets were found on a suspicious boat off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday. As per a report by news agency ANI, the boat was first spotted by some locals in the Shrivardhan area who reportedly said that there was no one on it. The locals alerted the security agencies. Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed to the spot and searched the boat.

As per the available information, the boat, which was manufactured in Australia, came floating to the Raigad coast. Police said the investigation team found some dismantled weapons in the boat. The state police have issued a high alert in the district. The district police team is present on the spot, an India Today report stated.

SP Raigad Ashok Dhudhe said that three rifles were found in a boat near Harihareshwar beach, which is around 200 km from Mumbai and 170 km from Pune. He didn’t share any other information as the team is still looking into minute details.

Weapons also found on the boat: Official sources on the suspicious boat found at Harihareshwar Beach in Raigad. https://t.co/L8e9Y8q6al — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Some sources said that the crew members of this boat were rescued in June near the Oman coast, and the vessel came floating to the Raigad coast.

The issue has alarmed the security forces as tomorrow, August 19, is Dahi Handi and Ganesha Chaturthi is just 10 days away.

Raigad MLA Aditi Tatkare, while talking to the reporters on the spot, said that she has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister for a special probe into the incident ahead of the festive season. “As per primary inputs, a boat with weapons, and bullets was found in Harihareshwar of Shrivardhan in Raigad. Local police are already on the job. I've asked the Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) and deputy chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) to appoint a special team of ATS and a state agency to probe the matter,” Tatkare added.

Maharashtra | As per primary info, some boats containing weapons & documents found in Harihareshwar & Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad. Local Police is probing, I've demanded CM-Dy CM to urgently appoint spl team of ATS or State Agency: Aditi Tatkare, Shrivardhan (Raigad) MLA pic.twitter.com/ndl9LSP5Zj — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Security has been beefed up around the coast and adjacent areas. The Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been alerted about the incident. Even Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has been pressed into the service to investigate the matter further.