‘Thanks for founding India Internet in 1997’: India Inc congratulates Sanjeev Bikhchandani on Padma Shri win

India Inc came together to congratulate Info Edge India Limited founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani for his big win at the Padma awards this year. Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Mobikwik co-founder Upasana Taku and Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain were among the corporate leaders who congratulated the Info Edge founder on his Padma Shri win.

“Congratulations! This photograph is symbolic of Sanjeev’s success, persistence, mentorship and is an inspiration for every entrepreneur in India,” Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl tweeted. Mobikwik co-founder Upasana Taku thanked Bikhchandani for founding naukri.com and founding India Internet in 1997.

Kalaari Capital founder Vani Kola said that it was “inspiring to see Sridhar Vembu and Sanjeev Bikhchandani awarded the Padma Shri! They are the stalwarts of our Indian startup ecosystem. They have inspired many entrepreneurs, and their impact is indelible. Proud to know them.” She further added that Vembu and Bikchandani are worthy role models because the “integrity and authenticity” at the core of their operations.

Bikhchandani was conferred with the Padma Shri by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Bikhchandani is known for investing in promising start-ups and is also involved in philanthropy.

“Honored to have been awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. I accept this on behalf of all my current and past colleagues at Info Edge whose work is being recognised through this award. I accept this also on behalf of all startups in India,” Bikhchandani tweeted.

Honoured to have been awarded The Padma Shri by the President of India. I accept this on behalf of all my current and past colleagues at Info Edge whose work is being recognised through this award. I accept this also on behalf of all startups in India. Jai Hind https://t.co/exUwa2Z0Q3 — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) November 9, 2021

He also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Padma award ceremony. Prime Minister Modi was bullish on the startup scene in India and also expressed his happiness at the bounce back in employment and hiring as per the Naukri Jobspeak Index.

“After the ceremony, PM Narendra Modi met the awardees and had a nuanced conversation with each – no aides or papers. He knew each person. He told me he was bullish on start-ups. And was happy at the bounce back in employment and hiring as reflected in the Naukri Jobspeak Index,” Bikhchandani tweeted.

After the ceremony, PM @narendramodi met the awardees and had a nuanced conversation with each - no aides or papers. He knew each person. He told me he was bullish on start-ups. And was happy at the bounce back in employment and hiring as reflected in the Naukri Jobspeak Index pic.twitter.com/meyZOPkrVr — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) November 9, 2021

Also read: ‘Best thing for value stock investor to go on really long holiday’, says Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath on Nykaa listing

Also read: ‘A teacher’s son doing the biggest IPO in history’: Harsh Goenka on Paytm going public