'Thanks for the generosity': Flyer mocks IndiGo's 'exciting offer' on coupon showing savings of Rs 0.0

In a world where travellers chase flash sales and promo codes like boarding calls, one flyer discovered that not all “exciting offers” are created equal. A customer booking a ticket with IndiGo recently stumbled upon a coupon that proudly announced monumental savings of wait for it Rs 0.0.

The passenger, amused rather than annoyed, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a screenshot of the moment. Tagging the airline’s official handle, they wrote, “Thanks for the generosity, @IndiGo6E.”

The screenshot showed the “FLYMORE” coupon displayed under a banner reading “exciting offers for you!” followed by a congratulatory message: “Congratulations! You saved Rs 0.0 by booking with #IndiGo directly.”

Instead of soaring discounts, the flyer received what might be the most transparent offer in aviation history.

To its credit, IndiGo responded promptly to the viral post. “Hi, we are concerned to know this. Please allow us some time as we get this checked. Further, we request you to please share your contact details along with your PNR with us via DM. - Twinkle,” the airline replied.

But by then, social media had already buckled up for a comedy cruise.

The comments section quickly transformed into a turbulence-free zone of wit and sarcasm. One user quipped, “Kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka? [What will you do with this huge amount of savings?]”

Another observed dryly, “The 'OFFER' is not 'OFFERING'.”

A third chimed in, “That's pretty honest, @IndiGo6E.”

One particularly dramatic response read, “OMG, thanks for sharing this hack, booking flights for the whole year now.”

Amid the humour, one commenter reflected on the technical side of the mishap: “It's actually the IT department that I really feel sad for. The engineers they hire can't even think of this math logic in their code - explains how our coders don't think of possibilities for exception handling. Just like everywhere else in India - we only think of something AFTER it happens!!”