That one investment Rakesh Jhunjhunwala did not make, and wanted everyone else to make

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, on Sunday, shared a Twitter post mentioning ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s ‘most valuable and profitable investment advice ever’ and stated that this advice is worth billions and only requires investing one's time, not money.

Mahindra’s Twitter post, which includes a cropped snippet of Jhunjhunwala’s old interview, reads: “This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life, Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money. #SundayThoughts"

Incidentally, Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 on August 14, less than a fortnight after celebrating the maiden flight of the low-cost carrier – and also less than a month and a half after celebrating his 62nd birthday.

The snippet in Mahindra’s Twitter post shows that the Big Bull of the Indian stock market, who is worth more than Rs 21,000 crore, wasn’t happy about his health. He further stated that his worst investment had been his health and urged everyone to invest the most in that.

Jhunjhunwala’s this statement is a stark reminder that ultimately health matters more than any kind of material wealth and despite all the riches in the world, one can still struggle with health issues.

According to the Breach Candy Hospital’s statement, where Jhunjhunwala was taken on the morning of his demise, the billionaire was "suffering from chronic kidney disease and was on dialysis. He was unwell for the past few days and breathed his last in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.”

Jhunjhunwala, who was dubbed as the 'Warren Buffett of India,’ was always hungry for a good investment and his inherent bet on the ‘India Growth Story’ was visible even when his health was falling apart and he was bound to a wheelchair. The same would also explain his $35 million investment last year in Akasa Air in which he held a stake of around 40 per cent.

A chartered accountant by profession, who came to the stock market in 1985 with just Rs 5,000 in his bank account, he was attracted to the stock market right from his college years and later, unsurprisingly, went on to become a Dalal Street icon who inspired a generation of investors.

The ace investor was also famous for delivering catchy dialogues that came naturally to him. More than a decade back, in one of his media interactions, Jhunjhunwala had said: “Bhaav bhagwan hai, hum kadradaan hai (price is God and we just need to appreciate that)”.

At the India Today conclave last year, he said: “India is coming into a phase that India has never seen, hamara time aayega nahi, hamara time aa gaya hai (India’s time will not come, it has already come).”

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, daughter Nishtha Jhunjhunwala, and two sons Aryaman Jhunjhulwala and Aryavir Jhunjhunwala.

