'The biggest benefit isn't the salary': Indian engineer explains why he won't return to an Indian workplace

For many professionals, a good salary may open the door to a job, but what makes them stay often comes down to something less tangible. An Indian software engineer has sparked a conversation online after saying that the greatest advantage of working remotely for a UK-based company isn't being paid in pounds—it's the trust, flexibility and respect for life outside work.

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Diwakar Singh, an Indian software engineer who has been working remotely for a UK-based company for over five years, shared his experience in a video posted on Instagram.

The video began on a personal note, with Singh revealing that it was his birthday and that his company had given him the day off. He then explained what he values most about his workplace.

While he acknowledged that earning in pounds is financially rewarding, Singh said the real benefit lies elsewhere.

Watch the viral video here:

"The biggest benefit isn't getting paid in pounds. It's the trust," he wrote alongside the video.

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According to Singh, his company allows employees to work flexible hours, as long as they complete their responsibilities. Rather than following rigid schedules, employees are trusted to manage their own time and deliver results.

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He also said the team is small and meetings are kept to a minimum. Instead of spending hours in discussions, the company typically holds just one meeting a week, lasting around 30 minutes.

What stands out most for Singh, however, is the company's approach to work-life balance.

He said employees are not expected to answer calls or continue working once office hours are over. Managers and senior leaders actively discourage working beyond the workday and encourage staff to spend time on their personal lives instead.

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According to Singh, employees are trusted to do their jobs without constant monitoring, unnecessary meetings or micromanagement.

“This is something I really miss in the Indian work culture. That's one of the biggest reasons I have no desire to move back to an Indian workplace,” he said.

Singh's remarks resonated with thousands of social media users, many of whom said they related to his experience and echoed his views on workplace culture, flexibility and maintaining healthy boundaries between work and personal life.