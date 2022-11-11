‘The Crown S5’, ‘Uunchai’, and other top OTT, theatrical releases this week

Latest movies and web series this weekend: Here’s to a gamut of options for avid moviegoers and web series enthusiasts this weekend! For those interested in watching a sneak peek into the British Royal Family’s past, Netflix has come with the fifth season of Peter Morgan’s Emmy-winning series The Crown. Cinephiles who love slice-of-life movies can watch the Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher-starrer Uunchai in theatres and Falling for Christmas on Netflix in case you want to spend the weekend on your couch.

Top movies and series to watch in theatres and on Netflix, Zee5, and Amazon Prime Video

The Crown Season 5 (Netflix)

Season five of the popular series focuses on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II during the decade of the 90s and how she crusaded through tumultuous events such as the very public divorce of the then Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. It also focuses on the rise of the Al-Fayed family and ‘annus horribilis’ or the horrible year of Queen Elizabeth in 1992. The series stars Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, Olivia Williams, Jonny Lee Miller, Lesley Manville, and Salim Daw in significant roles.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The latest Abhishek Bachchan series focuses on Dr. Avinasjh Sabharwal whose six-year-old daughter Siya gets kidnapped. After this, the kidnapper asks Sabharwal to kill a man in order to save his daughter. Apart from Bachchan, the Mayank Sharma directorial features Amit Sadh, Nithya Menon, Saiyami Kher, Plabita Borthakur, Hrishikesh Joshi, and Shrikant Verma in important roles.

Uunchai (Theatres)

The Sooraj Barjatya-directorial focuses on a group of friends who leave their comfortable lives behind to embark on a journey to climb Mount Everest. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in significant roles.

Monica, O My Darling (Netflix)

The film focuses on a robotics expert who becomes entangled in a murderous plot after a passionate affair. The Vasan Bala directorial was released on Netflix on November 11 and stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikander Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Sukant Goel in significant roles.

Falling for Christmas (Netflix)

The Lindsay Lohan-starrer film focuses on a newly engaged and spoilt hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner and his daughter after getting total amnesia due to a skiing accident. Besides Lohan, the film stars Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez and Sean J Dillingham in important roles.

Yashoda (Theatres)

The latest Samantha film focuses on a young woman who becomes a surrogate mother for money. She later goes on to learn about the illegal activities around surrogacy and decides to nab the perpetrators. Besides Samantha, the Hari-Harish directorial features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, and Rajiv Kumar Aneja in key roles.

Mukhbir The Story Of A Spy (Zee5)

The crime-thriller series is set after the Sino-Indian war and focuses on an Indian secret agent who enters Pakistan. The film also puts the spotlight on how the agent provided key intelligence information and avert a possible attack on India planned by Pakistan. It features Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani and Adil Hussain in important roles.

Rorschach (Disney+ Hotstar)

The film focuses on Luke Anthony who comes to a village in search of his missing wife Sophia. As the search operations, eyebrows are raised on whether the woman actually went missing or she is a figment of Luke’s imagination. The thriller helmed by Nissam Basheer stars Mammootty (or Mammookka), Grace Antony, Kottayam Nazeer, Sharaf U Dheen, Jagadish, and Bindu Panicker in key roles.

