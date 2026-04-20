The Jhalmuri moment: What’s driving the craze and how PM Modi’s pit stop fueled the buzz

A fleeting election campaign moment has snowballed into a digital sensation. A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopping to eat jhalmuri at a roadside stall in West Bengal has crossed 100 million views on Instagram within just 24 hours — turning an unscripted pause into one of the most talked-about visuals of the 2026 election season.

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Election campaigns are typically defined by high-voltage speeches and sharp messaging. But in Jhargram, the tone briefly shifted. Between back-to-back rallies, Modi stopped to sample jhalmuri, a beloved local snack, offering a rare moment of informality amid an otherwise tightly choreographed political schedule.

The Prime Minister had addressed four rallies on Sunday across Purulia, Jhargram, Medinipur, and Bishnupur. It was during this intense travel stretch that he made the impromptu halt. The now-viral clip shows him watching the snack being prepared, chatting with the vendor, and insisting on paying—despite initial reluctance from the shopkeeper.

Later, sharing the video on X, Modi described it as a quick break during a hectic campaign day, adding a personal touch that appears to have resonated widely online.

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The viral surge highlights a familiar pattern in political communication: candid; everyday interactions often outperform formal messaging in capturing public attention. In a campaign environment saturated with rhetoric, the simplicity of a roadside food stop offered a relatable contrast—humanising a leader typically seen in high-stakes settings.

Bengal heads into a crucial poll

The viral moment comes as West Bengal gears up for a closely watched Assembly election. According to the Election Commission of India's schedule, polling will be conducted in two phases — April 23 and April 29 — covering all 294 constituencies. Vote counting is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

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With less than a month to go for the first phase, political activity has intensified across the state. Rallies, roadshows, and grassroots outreach are in full swing, underscoring the high stakes of the contest.