The legendary Yezdi motorcycle is coming back on Indian roads

Over a quarter century after it was last seen on Indian roads, the legendary Yezdi motorcycle is making a comeback courtesy automaker Mahindra Group.

Given that India is the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world, the return of the legendary Yezdi (last sold in 1996) is sure to be an important milestone for India’s aatmanirbhar prowess and globally competitive automobile industry.

After reviving Jawa Motorcycles and the UK-based BSA motorcycles, the Mahindra Group-owned Classic Legends is expected to unveil at least three new motorcycles - the Yezdi Adventure, the Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Roadking later this week.

The Yezdi line-up will take on the likes of brands like Royal Enfield, Honda and Benelli in the segment.

The bikes are expected to feature a 334cc single-cylinder motor, with the engine generating 30-bhp of power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The models will sport 21-inch spoked front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels, with disc brakes on both ends.

Yezdi Adventure and Roadking will be priced at Rs 2.10 lakh and Rs 1.60 lakh, respectively, according to reports.

Jawa was a Czechoslovakia brand licensed in India by Farrokh K. Irani and Rustom S. Irani, who sold it here in the 1960s.

The Yezdi was seen as a rugged, Indianised successor of another classic – the Jawa motorcycle. While the Jawa ruled the roads till the early 70s, the Yezdi was launched in 1973. It rode on till 1996, before cheaper and more fuel-efficient Indo-Japanese motorcycles’ took over in post-reform India.