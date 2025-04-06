'The shock of coming from India to Britain...': Portuguese author marvels at India’s efficiency

When philosopher and author Bruno Maçães boarded his British Airways flight at Gatwick, he wasn’t expecting a seven-hour delay. Especially after five flights across India—all on time, “to the minute.”

What followed wasn’t just a frustrating wait at the airport; it triggered a deeper comparison. “The shock of coming from India to Britain is considerable,” he wrote on X. “Nothing really works anymore in Britain.”

Maçães' viral post is not without basis. Britain is lately facing growing cracks in essential services.

Train travel is the latest casualty. Over the Easter bank holiday (April 18–21, 2025), the UK’s rail network will undergo major planned disruptions as part of Network Rail’s £86 million upgrade blitz.

This includes works on critical routes like London Euston to Milton Keynes, the Southampton–Fareham line, and London Victoria services. Though essential, the engineering work will stall hundreds of services and reroute millions of commuters.

Airports haven’t fared better. Gatwick Airport, where Maçães waited for his delayed British Airways flight, has seen multiple disruptions in recent months. On April 3, easyJet's London Gatwick to Lyon flight was one of several delayed. Road closures on the M25 and record holiday congestion—21 million getaway journeys expected—only worsen the situation. Air traffic control issues across Europe have impacted over 36 million passengers in the past year, Ryanair claims.

Meanwhile, pharmacies are battling another crisis. A growing list of drugs—including diabetes and ADHD medications—have been in short supply since 2021. As of April 2025, Teva’s pramipexole tablets are out of stock, and key treatments like APO-go syringes are being discontinued altogether.