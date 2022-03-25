There are 2,02,652 vacancies in the Indian Railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The railway ministry stated on Friday that there are 2,02,652 vacancies in Indian Railways. It added that out of these vacancies 111003 are for technical posts while 91649 are for non-technical posts.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw denied that Indian Railways is facing a manpower shortage. However, he admitted that the ministry has received a request for filling up vacancies in Indian Railways

"A representation for filling up of vacancies has been received. Arising and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process," noted Vaishnaw.

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

He added that instructions have been issued from time to time to the zonal railways for filling up of vacancies, especially in safety categories. It further added that instructions have also been issued to the Railways to make timely use of the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) scheme for filling up the vacancies.

"Recruitment process for filling up of 6865 vacancies of Station Masters notified by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is at examination stage," he wrote.

The minister also provided a division-wise breakdown of vacancies in technical and non-technical posts. The total division-wise sanctioned strength for technical posts in the Indian Railways is 6,28,200, while for non-technical posts it is 4,52,825.

As per data provided by the ministry, the Delhi division has the highest number of vacancies with 6,101 for technical and 4,335 for non-technical posts. Mumbai had the second-highest number of vacancies for technical posts was in Mumbai with 5,670. While Howrah had the second-highest number of vacancies for non-technical posts at 4,093.

Responding to a question on whether these vacancies should be filled on war footing, Vaishnaw wrote, "Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and the same is filled by placement of indents by Railways with recruitment agencies as per operational requirements".

Also read: Railways to need Rs 3 lakh cr yearly to meet country's aspirations: Govt