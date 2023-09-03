Thief fails to rob Telangana bank, leaves note saying 'Good Bank’

A thief recently praised a bank for its security after he failed to break open the lockers. The thief made a burglary attempt at a bank in Telangana last Thursday, August 31. But he could not get a single rupee as he could not break open the lockers. Impressed by the security system, the thief left a note saying: "My fingerprints will not be there. Good bank. Could not get a single rupee, so don't catch me."

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday night at a Telangana branch of Grameen Bank. The staff of the bank found the note when they arrived on Friday morning and realised that there was an attempt to rob the bank. The burglar's movements were captured on CCTV surveillance cameras, but the thief was cautious enough to cover his face, said police. The police suspect the thief to be a local and not a banker.

The employees of the bank confirmed that all the valuables present in the bank were intact.

Last month, five robbers looted a bank in broad daylight and escaped with Rs 14 lakh cash in the Surat city of Gujarat. The robbers arrived on motorcycles at the Bank of Maharashtra branch and kept their helmets on during the robbery. The incident happened at around 11 am in the morning. The CCTV installed in and outside the bank caught the robbers armed with weapons carrying out the bank heist in broad daylight and then fleeing the scene.

