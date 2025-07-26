Think Dubai’s easier than India? Banker reveals brutal truth about UAE hustle culture

Thinking of ditching India for better work-life balance in Dubai? Investment banker Sarthak A says—think again. In a viral post, he breaks down why fleeing to the UAE in search of "less competition" or "easier hours" is not just misguided—it’s delusional.

“So enamoured by the lifestyle, people mistakenly believe that Dubai gives them lower competition and workplace politics compared to India,” he wrote. “What a mistake!”

Sarthak points out that while Dubai dazzles with its infrastructure and luxury, it demands more hours from workers than almost any other developed economy. According to his breakdown:

France: 30 hours/week

US: 36 hours

China: 45 hours

India: 46 hours

UAE: Over 48 hours

“If you’re trying to run away from the competition in India—the UAE would be one of the worst places to go for work-life balance,” he warned.

Dubai, he adds, draws global talent—“the biggest hustlers not just from your country but from 50 others.” Many workers there live apart from their families, focused solely on wealth-building. “Their work is their life.”

He doesn't deny Dubai’s appeal: “It’s a great place… I love being in Dubai.” But the myth of an easy life is far from reality. “Ask anyone you know in Dubai about work—and they’ll tell you people have it much easier in India.”

As for western countries with cushier work cultures? Sarthak points to another catch: the cost. “In India, you can afford one person working. In the US or UK, both partners will have to work to stay afloat.”

His advice: move for the right reasons—not just to “chill.” If work-life balance is the true goal, he says only a few places really offer it: “Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Norway, Iceland—or maybe Australia. But even there, people are introverts who don’t like to socialize.”