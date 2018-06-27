This is why Anand Mahindra wants Lionel Messi to pay him!

On Tuesday, Argentina went head on against Nigeria acknowledging that nothing less than a win was needed to get them into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2018. The game was tied at one goal each until second half. However, close to the end of the game, Marcos Rojo found the bottom corner of the goal and lead Argentina into the next round.

Back in the country, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, had almost reached for the remote to turn of the television when Messi scored his maiden goal of the tournament. The business tycoon Tweeted, "I'm getting lucky this World Cup. I was tired & vowed I wouldn't stay up to continue watching this match..and as I reached for the remote to switch it off, Messi rediscovered his magic & found his redemption..I'm going to make a habit of reaching for the remote from now on.."

I'm getting lucky this World Cup. I was tired & vowed I wouldn't stay up to continue watching this match..and as I reached for the remote to switch it off, Messi rediscovered his magic & found his redemption..I'm going to make a habit of reaching for the remote from now on.. https://t.co/QloQky2lJx - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 26, 2018

A Twitter user asked the 63-year-old businessman whether he could retry the remote stuff again? Anand, who is known for his witty Tweets, replied, "Messi will have to pay me a fee.."

Messi will have to pay me a fee... https://t.co/2tQI9V6rDe - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 26, 2018

Anand Mahindra is known for his witty presence on the microblogging site. Earlier, Sowmitra Joshi, a Twitter user, posted a picture from the inside of his Mahindra TUV 300 stating, "Sir Hats off and thanks for giving us TUV 300, drived 4 ft depth through water (sic)"(referring to Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group). Anand replied, "Glad to hear that, but please stay safe. Don't push your luck too far. It's not an amphibious vehicle."

The industrialist had also applauded the efforts of Mumbai police in keeping criminals on their toes. The Mumbai police had tweeted a GIF of a cat stating, "We have our eyes on you! #BewareCriminals." Anand re-tweeted it saying, "These @MumbaiPolice dudes are the coolest cats in the law enforcement world!"

Additionally, a recent funny video showed a Mahindra Scorpio SUV 'dancing' during a baraat at a wedding. Anand re-tweeted the video captioning it, "Kya kehna! Naach meri Jaan. Now I'm just not sure we can provide that as a factory-built feature!!"