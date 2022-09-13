WATCH: This video of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde consoling an accident victim will make your day

A car caught fire on Mumbai's Western Express Highway early on Tuesday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose convoy was passing from the opposite road, stopped to help the owner. A video surfaced on social media platforms in which Shinde can be seen taking stock of the situation and comforting the car driver.

Dutiful CM Eknath Shinde stops his convoy at highway, helps man whose car caught fire pic.twitter.com/XpeUxpRfuz — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) September 13, 2022

As per PTI inputs, the incident took place in the Vile Parle area on the Westen Express highway. The fire department got a call about the blaze around 12.25 am about the accident and two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the firefighters put the fire out. No one was injured in the incident, the fire department said.

In the video of the incident, Shinde is seen consoling the vehicle’s owner Vikrant Shinde. “Do not worry. Your life is more important. You can get a new car. Stay away from the vehicle,” the chief minister told him. As per reports, the chief minister was returning home from the Mumbai airport after his visit to Aurangabad district.