Three held with over 50 kg ganja in Kerala

Three people have been arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja meant to be sold for students here and in Kerala, and 52 kg of the narcotic seized from them, police said on Saturday. The ganja was to be sold to students in the city and neighbouring Kerala, they said.

Based on a tip-off, sleuths of the Narcotic Substance Control Division kept vigil in the city and nearby railway stations for the last couple of days, the police said.

The operation at the city railway station led to the arrest of three, who are said to have confessed to purchasing ganja from Andhra Pradesh and selling in cities in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, they said. The three were produced before court and sent to Central jail here, they added.

