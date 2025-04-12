'Time for a Shenzhen like city...': Anand Mahindra’s post sparks debate; netizens pitch Noida, Pune, Chennai and more  

In the early 1980s, Shenzhen was a quiet fishing village on China's southern coast. Today, it's a global tech giant — home to firms like Huawei, Tencent, and DJI — and a symbol of China's rapid rise. This transformation has turned the city into a blueprint for urban innovation and economic acceleration.

Now, Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra believes it's time for India to have its own version of Shenzhen.

Highlighting the urgency for such a transformation, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “It’s time for a Shenzhen equivalent city in India….”

It’s time for a Shenzhen equivalent city in India…. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 12, 2025

Shenzhen, now ranked an Alpha city by the Globalization and World Cities Research Network, is one of the world’s largest economies by GDP. Located in Guangdong province, the city is a global hub for manufacturing, scientific research, and tech-driven events, making it a magnet for talent and innovation.

Mahindra’s call set off a wave of responses online, with netizens pitching their picks for India’s potential Shenzhen. Suggestions poured in for cities like Kolkata, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad and Machilipatnam.

“Noida is the right choice to be pushed as a Shenzhen equivalent for India,” one user wrote. “It has everything available — from a vast electronics manufacturing system to components ecosystem to semiconductor research presence.”

Another user pointed to coastal Andhra Pradesh: “I think Machilipatnam in AP has the similarities of Shenzhen, China. It's on the east coast, in the middle of the country, next to Amaravathi, vast human resources who want to transform from agri to other sectors, ready to switch. A similar case of how Shenzhen brought up.”

Some emphasized infrastructure and policy. “A Shenzhen-like city in India is indeed overdue,” one post read. “Bengaluru, with its tech ecosystem and companies like Infosys, is a strong contender, but to rival Shenzhen’s $450B GDP, we need more: robust Special Economic Zones, improved infrastructure, and a stronger focus on STEM education. Dholera SIR, with its strategic planning since 2009, could also be a game-changer if execution accelerates.”

Another voice backed Pune: “Pune can be India’s Shenzhen! With its thriving IT hubs like Hinjewadi, skilled talent pool, and solid infra, Pune’s ready to lead as a tech-manufacturing hub.”

China's urban leap isn’t limited to Shenzhen. Cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou have become global symbols of a nation balancing heritage with hyper-modern growth. Whether India can chart a similar course remains to be seen — but the conversation has clearly begun.