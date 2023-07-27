‘Time to move back to US,' says Bengaluru CEO on struggles to register his firm since two months

Founder and CEO of a Bengaluru-based company, Brij Singh, on Thursday expressed his frustration and the possibility of moving back to the US due to the challenges he faced while attempting to register his company in the city.

Singh, with 18 years of experience in the technology and finance sectors in both India and the US, shared his love for Bengaluru but cited difficulties in completing the registration process in a tweet.

In his tweet, Singh compared the learning experience in the Bay Area (San Francisco) to his struggles with company registration in India. He revealed that despite two months of effort, his company registration process remained incomplete.

According to Singh, the feedback loop from potential customers, investors, and fellow founders in India was at a different level, and he might consider relocating to the US, although he expressed this decision with a heavy heart.

Love Bangalore / India, but I have learnt more in last 3 days in Bay Area than I could in a month back home.



Spent 2 months just to try to register a co in India & it’s still not done.



Problem - solution feedback loop from potential customers, Investors & even fellow… — Brij Singh (@brijbhasin) July 27, 2023

Singh clarified that he was not giving up on Bengaluru entirely and acknowledged the advantages of building a company in India for a global market. He emphasised the need to leverage opportunities and compete effectively on a worldwide scale.

Umm not giving up on anything. Just stating the facts.



There are lot of advantages in building from India for the world as well.



One must learn to leverage whatever opportunities they can to execute and compete in a global market. That is the reality. — Brij Singh (@brijbhasin) July 27, 2023

Responding to Singh's tweet, some Twitter users encouraged him to persevere, while others questioned the lengthy registration process. One user shared his experience and said that the he agrees to an extent on challenges especially the feedback loop on the registration side. According to him, the process is its really close to seamless but things have improved drastically as it takes 15-30 days if the Ministry of Corporate Affair’s site is working.

Agree to an extent on challenges esp the feedback loop On the registration side, although not close to seamless, things have improved drastically(kind of single window system now) - Still takes about 15-30 days(if the MCA website works). — Vikas MalpAnI🇮🇳 (@vikasmalpani) July 27, 2023

Another Twitter user highlighted that with a reliable vendor, company registration could be completed within two weeks.

You could perhaps ask a consultant or a CA to help you. We registered a company and all done in under two weeks. Personal views ofcourse based our own experiences. US / UK / EU are no match to India of today, on every aspect as per my own experience — Rahul Taneja (@RahulTaneja69) July 27, 2023

Interestingly, despite Karnataka topping the list in the Ease of Doing Business ranking of states/union territories released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) last year, Singh's experience reflects the challenges that some entrepreneurs still face in the registration process in the state.

Singh's situation is not an isolated incident, as some Indian founders and venture capitalists are increasingly considering moving or have already moved to the US, opting for the conducive business environment in San Francisco and the Bay Area.

Despite Karnataka's overall strong performance in the Ease of Doing Business ranking, individual experiences like Singh's shed light on the existing hurdles in certain sectors and areas of business registration in the state.

