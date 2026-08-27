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Tired of sink splashes and stains? Try this simple aluminium foil hack

Tired of sink splashes and stains? Try this simple aluminium foil hack

Start by thoroughly cleaning the sink, countertop and surrounding surfaces to remove grease, crumbs and other residue.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 4:00 AM IST
Tired of sink splashes and stains? Try this simple aluminium foil hackAluminium foil creates a temporary protective layer against water, food particles and small spills.

A busy kitchen sink can quickly leave the surrounding countertop covered in water spots, grease and food residue. One simple household trick involves using aluminium foil as a temporary barrier to catch splashes and make the area easier to clean.

When placed over areas that are frequently exposed to water or food splashes, aluminium foil can prevent some residue from reaching the surface underneath. Once the sheet becomes dirty, it can be removed and replaced, reducing the need for repeated scrubbing.

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However, the foil must not be treated as a substitute for regular cleaning. Leaving wet or greasy foil in place for too long may trap moisture and dirt beneath it.

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How to use aluminium foil near the kitchen sink

Start by thoroughly cleaning the sink, countertop and surrounding surfaces to remove grease, crumbs and other residue. Wipe the area with a clean cloth and allow it to dry completely, as foil is more likely to remain in place on a dry surface.

Tear off a sheet large enough to cover the area that receives frequent splashes. Position it carefully without obstructing the sink opening, drain or water outlet. Press the foil gently so that it lies flat, ensuring there are no loose edges that could catch on utensils or clothing.

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Remove the sheet as soon as it becomes wet, greasy, torn or dirty. Clean and dry the surface again before placing a fresh piece.

Benefits of using aluminium foil around the sink

Aluminium foil creates a temporary protective layer against water, food particles and small spills. By collecting some of the residue, it may make routine cleaning easier and help limit stains on surfaces that regularly get wet.

The material is also inexpensive, commonly available and easy to replace when it becomes dirty or damaged.

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Safety precautions to follow

Never cover the sink drain or water outlet, as this could interfere with drainage and cause a blockage. Aluminium foil should also be kept away from gas burners, open flames and other high-temperature surfaces.

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The surface beneath the foil must always be cleaned and dried before use to avoid trapping dirt or moisture. Most importantly, the hack should only be used for temporary protection and must not replace regular cleaning of the sink and countertop.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 4:00 AM IST
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