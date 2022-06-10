TN govt to make law against online gambling after spate of women suicides: MK Stalin 

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said in a recent tweet that the DMK government will enact a law to eradicate online gambling completely. The DMK government has appointed a committee lead by Justice Chandru. He added that unlike previous regimes, the DMK regime will “enact a ‘proper-firm’ law to eradicate this social evil” and hope to guide other states as well.

He said, "Online gambling Retired Justice Q to investigate the damages and report within two weeks. Chandru has formed a team headed by them. Unlike the previous regime, we will enact a 'proper-firm' law to eradicate this social evil! Let's guide other states too!"

This panel has been tasked to submit a report on the impacts of online gambling within 2 weeks.

The committee will also probe cases of monetary losses and suicides due to the scourge of online gambling. After the committee submits its findings, a law is likely to be brought in place.

The step was taken amid reports of women committing suicide after losing life savings in online gambling. Bhavani, a 29-year-old woman in Chennai, gave her life after she lost gold jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh in online gambling. She is survived by her husband Bakkiyaraj and two sons.

As per initial probe, Bhavani was addicted to gambling and lost her savings. She sold gold jewellery weighing 160 gram worth Rs 10 lakh and had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from her sister Bharathi and another Rs 1.5 lakh from her sister Kavitha.

She lost all of it through online gambling. Opposition leader Edapadi Palanisamy said, “At a time when a woman has killed herself, newspapers are carrying full-page advertisements on online gambling across Tamil Nadu. Even DGP warned that it is not online gambling but online fraud and that it will kill you. But still, why action has not been taken to ban online gambling? Upon whose pressure are you hesitating? How many more lives will online gambling take.”

