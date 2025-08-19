'Told ₹45,000 was too low for rent': Delhi newcomer’s house hunt sparks outrage

A Delhi house hunt turned into a harsh reality check for one Reddit user, whose viral post has ignited a wider debate about elitism and affordability in the capital’s rental market.

User RichBadPoorDad, shifting to Delhi for work, took to Reddit to share his disheartening experience with a broker in South Delhi. Looking for a 2BHK flat in areas like Malviya Nagar or Lajpat Nagar within his ₹45,000 budget, he was stunned when a Defence Colony broker quoted ₹80,000 for a flat and dismissed his budget outright.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The broker told me he doesn't deal with low-budget properties and suggested Kalkaji or Lajpat Nagar instead,” the user wrote. His post, titled “House hunt turned into a reality check”, struck a nerve. “This conversation just made me feel small again and showed me I have a long way to go in life,” he added.

The Reddit thread quickly blew up, with hundreds chiming in—many offering support, practical advice, and shared frustrations. “₹45,000 is a strong budget,” one user assured. “You’re doing great.”

Another comment read: “That WhatsApp guy is an idiot… 45k is a great budget. Don’t let scummy people gaslight you—Delhi is not Mumbai.”

Others suggested the user expand his search to Saket, Green Park, or even Gurugram, where decent rentals are still within range. Several noted that brokers often use “poor-shaming” tactics to upsell properties or create a false sense of exclusivity.

Advertisement

One user recalled being mocked for having a ₹30,000 budget and still managing to find a suitable 2BHK in Indirapuram. “It’s exhausting,” they wrote, “but eventually you’ll find what you need.”

The post has since sparked a broader conversation about the widening gap between perception and reality in Delhi’s housing market—and the emotional toll it takes on first-time renters navigating an often predatory system.