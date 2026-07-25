Top 10 unemployment rate countries in 2026: Check which nations have the highest jobless rates

Advanced economies continue to show stark differences in labour market performance, with several European nations recording unemployment rates well above the OECD average. According to Visual Capitalist, citing OECD data for May 2026, the average unemployment rate across the 38-member bloc stood at 4.9%. However, a handful of countries continue to struggle with weak hiring, slower economic growth and structural labour market challenges.

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Here's a look at the 10 OECD countries with the highest unemployment rates in 2026.

1. Finland - 10.8%

Finland tops the OECD rankings with an unemployment rate of 10.8%. The country has also been hit by a sharp rise in youth unemployment, with nearly 23% of people under the age of 25 out of work. According to Visual Capitalist, weaker economic growth and softer labour demand have weighed on employment.

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2. Spain - 10.3%

Spain remains one of the OECD's most challenging labour markets, posting an unemployment rate of 10.3%. The country has long struggled with structurally high unemployment despite economic recovery efforts, making it a consistent outlier among advanced economies.

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3. Chile - 9.2%

Chile ranks third with a 9.2% unemployment rate. Although the economy has stabilised after recent global shocks, employment growth has lagged, leaving joblessness significantly above the OECD average.

4. Sweden - 8.8%

Sweden reported an unemployment rate of 8.8%. Slowing economic activity, weaker consumer demand and softer hiring have contributed to the country's elevated unemployment levels compared with many of its Nordic peers.

5. France - 8.2% (Tied)

France shares fifth place with Türkiye at 8.2%. While labour market reforms have improved employment over the past few years, the country continues to record unemployment well above the OECD average amid slower economic expansion.

6. Türkiye - 8.2% (Tied)

Türkiye also posted an unemployment rate of 8.2%. High inflation, economic volatility and changing business conditions have continued to influence hiring, although employment indicators have improved compared to previous years.

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7. Greece - 8.1%

Greece recorded an unemployment rate of 8.1%, remaining among the OECD countries with the weakest labour markets. Although the figure marks a significant improvement from the double-digit unemployment levels seen during the country's sovereign debt crisis, Greece continues to face challenges in creating enough jobs, particularly for young people and long-term unemployed workers.

8. Colombia - 8.0%

Colombia reported an unemployment rate of 8.0%, reflecting persistent labour market pressures despite improving economic activity. Informal employment remains widespread in the country, while slower hiring in the formal sector has kept unemployment elevated relative to most OECD members.

9. Lithuania - 7.3%

Lithuania posted an unemployment rate of 7.3%, placing it ninth in the OECD rankings. According to Visual Capitalist, weaker economic momentum across Europe has dampened labour demand, with export-oriented economies like Lithuania feeling the impact of slowing regional growth.

10. Denmark - 6.9%

Denmark rounds out the top 10 with an unemployment rate of 6.9%. Despite having one of Europe's most flexible labour markets, the country has experienced softer hiring amid slowing economic activity. Even so, Denmark's unemployment remains lower than many other European economies in the top 10.

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Other countries with low unemployment rate

Canada, with an unemployment rate of 6.6%, narrowly missed the top 10 but still recorded one of the highest jobless rates in the OECD. The rise reflects a cooling labour market as higher interest rates and slower economic growth weighed on hiring. While much of Europe continues to struggle with elevated unemployment, several OECD economies have maintained exceptionally tight labour markets.

Japan recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the OECD, followed by Mexico, South Korea, and Czechia. These countries have benefited from a combination of ageing populations, labour shortages, resilient domestic demand and strong workforce participation, helping keep unemployment at historically low levels. The United States, meanwhile, recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2%, remaining below the OECD average of 4.9%.