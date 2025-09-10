Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
'Toxic + racism + full-time politics': Redditor as team resignations spark chaos after mentor guides colleagues

'Toxic + racism + full-time politics': Redditor as team resignations spark chaos after mentor guides colleagues

He also shared how he helped his old teammates improve their resumes and move to better jobs.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025 5:46 PM IST
'Toxic + racism + full-time politics': Redditor as team resignations spark chaos after mentor guides colleaguesAlthough he had offers from other companies, family responsibilities kept him from moving away from his hometown.

An IT employee shared his story on Reddit, calling his former project in a multinational company “toxic + racism + full of politics.” His post has gone viral for its honesty and the way it shows what many employees go through in long-term projects.

He explained that he had worked at the MNC for nearly six years, with more than five

Advertisement

years on the same project but in different roles. He said promotions were automatic, based only on completing a certain number of years, and those stopped after three years. Although he had offers from other companies, family responsibilities kept him from moving away from his hometown.

 

 

 

My manager denied my promotion and gave bad ratings, so I took away almost all of the solution architects (and 5devs got other jobs & 3 devs on the way)
byu/Ok_Confusion1935 inIndianWorkplace

Expecting the same problems with his current manager that he faced earlier, he spoke directly to the client-side manager and gave her backup options in case he left. In February, he asked for a release. After training three replacements who didn’t work out, the company finally brought in someone with “only 30% of my skillset” but with more experience and a higher grade. After training this person for over a month, he left the domain in June.

Now, he says he is happier in his new role, even though the pay is still low. “I have a supportive and energetic junior, fully remote work, and a manager who is focused on quality instead of login times,” he wrote.

Advertisement

He also shared how he helped his old teammates improve their resumes and move to better jobs. The results, he said, were immediate. “The old team’s solutions architect dropped resignation within 15 days after I left the team, negotiated 70% hike plus 1.6 lakh joining bonus and only 2 days office near his native. Two solution architects… dropped resignation and got 85% hike and onsite again. Another solution architect is waiting for the festivals to pass .”

Calling it “sweet revenge,” he added that the old manager is now furious and often scolds the team lead. “This was the same manager who was searching for an US onsite project for her (already at onsite in UK) 4 months ago,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The post ended with his blunt assessment: “The entire project is toxic + racism + full of politics  happens when the client is with the company for 30 years.” One reader responded with a simple question that many were thinking: “What is a solutions architect and how to become one?”

Published on: Sep 10, 2025 5:46 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today