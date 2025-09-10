'Toxic + racism + full-time politics': Redditor as team resignations spark chaos after mentor guides colleagues

An IT employee shared his story on Reddit, calling his former project in a multinational company “toxic + racism + full of politics.” His post has gone viral for its honesty and the way it shows what many employees go through in long-term projects.

He explained that he had worked at the MNC for nearly six years, with more than five

years on the same project but in different roles. He said promotions were automatic, based only on completing a certain number of years, and those stopped after three years. Although he had offers from other companies, family responsibilities kept him from moving away from his hometown.

Expecting the same problems with his current manager that he faced earlier, he spoke directly to the client-side manager and gave her backup options in case he left. In February, he asked for a release. After training three replacements who didn’t work out, the company finally brought in someone with “only 30% of my skillset” but with more experience and a higher grade. After training this person for over a month, he left the domain in June.

Now, he says he is happier in his new role, even though the pay is still low. “I have a supportive and energetic junior, fully remote work, and a manager who is focused on quality instead of login times,” he wrote.

He also shared how he helped his old teammates improve their resumes and move to better jobs. The results, he said, were immediate. “The old team’s solutions architect dropped resignation within 15 days after I left the team, negotiated 70% hike plus 1.6 lakh joining bonus and only 2 days office near his native. Two solution architects… dropped resignation and got 85% hike and onsite again. Another solution architect is waiting for the festivals to pass .”

Calling it “sweet revenge,” he added that the old manager is now furious and often scolds the team lead. “This was the same manager who was searching for an US onsite project for her (already at onsite in UK) 4 months ago,” he wrote.

The post ended with his blunt assessment: “The entire project is toxic + racism + full of politics happens when the client is with the company for 30 years.” One reader responded with a simple question that many were thinking: “What is a solutions architect and how to become one?”