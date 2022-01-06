'Travel routes must remain uninterrupted ': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on PM security breach

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon chief, said that claiming PM Modi's rally was cancelled to blame the Punjab state government is "nonsense". While tweeting on PM Modi's controversial security breach in Punjab, Mazumdar-Shaw said that the Prime Minister's travel routes must remain uninterrupted.





You are talking nonsense. Our PM’s travel routes have to remain uninterrupted n this is a serious breach OK? This is not about defaming the sentiments of Punjab but about defaming security protocols in Punjab https://t.co/4yH4Ls7y1H — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) January 6, 2022

"Our PM's travel routes have to remain uninterrupted n this is a serious breach OK? This is not about defaming the sentiments of Punjab but about defaming security protocols in Punjab," Mazumdar-Shaw said in a tweet.

The Biocon chief's tweet was a reply to a Twitter user who alleged that the central government wanted to cancel the event but put the blame on the Punjab government as a cover.

TV Mohandas Pai had, in a tweet tagged had tagged Mazumdar-Shaw and stated: "Shocking breach of security for PM travel in Punjab’ The @CMOPb CM must take responsibility, the DGP should step down till responsibility is fixed! How can anybody trust the Punjab Govt if they do this to PM @narendramodi Height of incompetence @kiranshaw @rk_misra @iamanilshetty."

Shocking breach of security for PM travel in Punjab’ The @CMOPb CM must take responsibility,the DGP should step down till responsibility is fixed!How can anybody trust the Punjab Govt if they do this to PM @narendramodi Height of incompetence @kiranshaw @rk_misra @iamanilshetty https://t.co/ruGHuL703M — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) January 5, 2022





Prime Minister Modi was headed to Ferozepur to address a rally, which later got postponed. "The Prime Minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons, he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled," Mandaviya said while addressing the people gathered in Ferozepur.



In reply to Shaw's tweet, K. Sujatha Rao, former Secretary of Health and Family Welfare said that PMs security is the responsibility of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and intelligence controlled by Ministry of Home Affairs.





PMs security is the responsibility of the SPG and intelligence controlled by MHA. When in state the district magistrate and the SP are also accountable but primary resp is SPG and Intelligence. What they say has to be complied with. — healthiswealth (@sujakrao) January 6, 2022



"When in state the district magistrate and the SP are also accountable but primary resp is SPG and Intelligence. What they say has to be complied with," she tweeted.