Travelling in a train? Now you can order food via Whatsapp, thanks to IRCTC's new service

The public sector undertaking Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (or IRCTC) said today that it has launched a food delivery service but via Whatsapp for its passengers while travelling. Passengers can now order food right from their train seat by just using their PNR number while ordering.

Zoop, the food delivery service by IRCTC, recently partnered with Jio Haptik to allow users to order food through their WhatsApp chatbot service.

“The newly launched service is now witnessing rapid growth in daily conversations through WhatsApp and is set to scale higher as the service engages with users in a direct WhatsApp chat with lists and buttons, helping them explore restaurants based on their PNR number, Train number or Station,” IRCTC said in a statement.

According to an ANI report, any passenger facing difficulty while ordering food through WhatsApp can ask for assistance directly in the chatbot. Below are the steps to use Zoop service

Steps to order food on train using WhatsApp

1. Open the Zoop chatbot in your WhatsApp

2. Enter your 10-digit PNR number. This will provide all the information of your train, seat no, berth

3. Zoop will verify your details and will ask you to select the upcoming station you want to order food from

4. After ordering food and completing the transaction, you can track your food from the chatbot itself

5. Zoop will deliver your food once the train reaches the selected station.

