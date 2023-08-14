'Treated like a criminal': Man on colleagues' reaction on taking leave to go on vacation

People have started sharing the experience of their workplaces on social media for some time now. While some of them talk about toxic culture, others share the kind of problems they face at their jobs. A similar story is now doing rounds on Reddit where a person shared how he was treated as a criminal for taking his first vacation in eight months.

The post starts with “first vacation since I joined the company - am treated like a criminal.” The employee explained in the post how his colleagues treated him after he took time off work, eight months after joining the company. He mentioned that his colleagues looked at him in “disgust and disbelief” when he refused to work and check emails during his vacation.

It further said, “I need you to finish these tasks by tomorrow. I am on vacation for 1.5 weeks from tomorrow onwards. My first vacation since 8 months. Look of disgust and disbelief. They then wanted me to take my laptop and check the emails daily. I rebelled and told them I will take my laptop but only check them once every 4-5 days – lol.”

“Despite this being an extremely generous offer on my part I was met with a look of anger, disgust and disbelief and the recommendation to check them daily. And then there’s people telling us how much work office work was 40 years ago before those damn emails,” the post further said.

People responded to the post with concern and disbelief while urging him not to take the laptop with him. While, one person shared his toxic experience in a similar situation. The person wrote, “I quit a job last year because they called and harassed me about 10 times a day while I was on vacation out of country.”

Another Reddit user commented, “If I'm taking my laptop then you're paying me.” While a third one suggested, “Put an auto response on your email and go on vacation. Don't bring your laptop and don't check your email. You need to keep firm boundaries on this.”

“Don't take your laptop at all. Unless it’s your personal device, in which case do as you please, but leave your out-of-office on, and try to avoid checking emails. Part of the purpose of a vacation is mental decompression from work, which won't happen if you allow them to join you on your vacation,” wrote one user explaining the purpose of a vacation.

One person shared his experience of refusing to check work mails on his phone. The user wrote, “Caught flack the other day for saying I’m not putting outlook on my personal phone. Lol some people want to work right up until they die I swear.”