TRS has fixed deposits of Rs 425 cr received as donations: K Chandrasekhar Rao

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the party has fixed deposits of Rs 425 crore which it received as donations.

“TRS has emerged stronger financially also. We have Rs 425 crore of donations in the form of fixed deposits. They are donations, received as per legal means, like how all parties across India receive donations. We are getting an income of Rs two crore per month on that. We conduct our activities with that,” he said.

Rao, who was addressing the party’s plenary, spoke about the progress achieved in Telangana under the TRS government and said the state is ahead of others in the country in various sectors, including agriculture, welfare, electricity, drinking water, IT and industries.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, was re-elected president of TRS for a fresh term at the party plenary. He formed the TRS in 2001.

Saying that the party faced many impediments in its glorious journey, he said a case was filed in the High Court, that he should not hold a public meeting, when bypoll was held to Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency a few months ago.

In the Huzurabad assembly constituency bypoll, where polling would be held on October 30, an attempt was on to see that he does not hold a meeting, he claimed.

He alleged that the Election Commission was crossing its scope (or jurisdiction).

“The Election Commission of India should function like a Constitutional body. It should uphold its respect. They are crossing their scope (or jurisdiction),” he said.

“Yes. As a senior political leader in this country, as a responsible president of a party, as one of the chief ministers in this country, I advise the Election Commission to stop these cheap attempts, don’t reduce your respect. I warn that it is not respectful for you. KCR should not hold a meeting. What is this matter? Is this the way it should be,” he said.

TRS leaders in Huzurabad have told him that if he makes a brief mention (from the party plenary) it would give more mileage to the party than organising a public meeting, he said.

He told Dalits in Huzurabad that Election Commission or anyone else cannot stop the implementation of the TRS government’s flagship Dalit welfare scheme, ‘Dalit Bandhu’, after November 4 when the poll process comes to an end.

The Election Commission can only stop the implementation of the scheme only till November 4, he said.

The Election Commission has recently directed that the implementation of the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme be stopped in Huzurabad Assembly constituency till the October 30 bypoll is over.

The scheme, which is presently being implemented on a pilot basis at Huzurabad and few other places in the state, would be extended to the whole state by March next year, Rao said.

He told the people of Huzurabad that Dalit Bandhu would be completed in the constituency “on a war footing” in November-December this year.

Rao also said a demand was made by some people in the Nanded region of Maharashtra that welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana should be provided to them or that they should be merged with Telangana.

Recently, the MLA of Raichur in Karnataka sought implementation of Telangana’s welfare schemes or a merger of Raichur with Telangana, he said.

Thousands of representations are being received from Andhra Pradesh that TRS should be launched in the neighbouring state as well, he said.

Meanwhile, the plenary passed various resolutions, including reminding the Centre about the TRS’ “pending” demands for caste-wise BC census, seeking reservation for backward classes in Parliament and assemblies, formation of a Union ministry for the backward classes, categorisation of SCs and realisation of the assurances given to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

It also passed amendments, including entrusting the president’s responsibility to the Working President (K T Rama Rao), in the absence of the former.