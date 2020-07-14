'Truth can be harassed, but not defeated': Sachin Pilot after being sacked as Rajasthan deputy CM

Sachin Pilot today changed his profile on Twitter, minutes after he was dropped as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and Congress' state unit chief. Apart from the office of deputy chief minister, Pilot also held the portfolios of public works department as well as the Panchayati Raj Ministry in Rajasthan government.

Pilot, minutes after being removed from the state cabinet, tweeted in Hindi: "Truth can be harassed, not defeated."

- Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

He also updated his details on Twitter, which now describes him as MLA from Tonk; former Union Minister of IT, Telecom and Corporate affairs, and Commissioned officer of the Territorial Army.

The Congress party, while cracking the whip on the rebel leader, also removed Pilot's loyalists Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh from the state cabinet.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, party spokesperson, said, "Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy."

Sachin Pilot might be the next high-profile removal from Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia joined BJP earlier this year resulting in a collapse of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress' MLAs recommended action against Pilot and other members of his camp during the Congress' Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur on Monday as well as Tuesday.

Meanwhile, after Tuesday's CLP meeting, Surjewala announced that state's education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will replace Pilot as chief of the Congress' Rajasthan unit.

Surjewala added, "The Congress party has taken some decisions with a heavy heart."

(With agency inputs)

