Bihar Board Class 10 result: BSEB website crashes ahead of result release

Breaking News Live May 26: Bihar Matric Result 2020 will likely be declared today

12.30 PM: Bihar Board 10th result will be out today

Students waiting for their BSEB Class 10 results 2020 can also access the result on Jio Phone. For this, they need to download a relevant app from Google Play Store and get themselves pre-registered using their roll number.  The candidates can also utilise the SMS facility to check their results. They need to type BSEB roll number and send it 56263. The result will appear on their phone screen. The candidates can also check results online via official as well as third party websites. The official websites include biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,onlinebseb.com, bsebonline.org and biharboard.online, whereas third party websites include indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, and exam results.

10.00 AM: Fire broke out at Tughlakabad slums 

A major fire broke out at Tughlakabad slums in Delhi on Tuesday early morning. As per initial information, no casualty has been reported so far. The authorities are still probing the cause of the fire. SS Tuli, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of South Delhi Zone, told ANI that around 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the authorities were informed. The fire has now been brought under control, he said.

Rajendra Prasad Meena, DCP South East told the news agency that cops received information at around 1 am. "18-20 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. No casualty reported so far," he said.

In a separate incident, fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in Keshavpuram area in Delhi. A total of 15 fire engines rushed to the spot.

More details being added.

