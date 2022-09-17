TVS extends service support for flood-affected vehicles in Bengaluru

Homegrown motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor Company has announced that they will be offering a special service support initiative in Bengaluru between September 16 and September 30.

The company’s this initiative, in line with TVS’ ‘Customer First’ commitment, aims to cater to the mobility needs and safety of customers and their flood-affected vehicles.

TVS, in a statement, said: “With incessant rains flooding several parts of Bengaluru for the past couple of days has left many vehicles inundated. To help the customers resume everyday life and have a safe ride, the company has undertaken various initiatives as a part of the service camp.”

TVS’s this special service support initiative will include a comprehensive vehicle check-up to look for flood-related damages and will also offer an immediate repair. The company also claims that it is associating with various insurance companies to ensure speedy clearance of insurance claims.

Moreover, the motorcycle manufacturer has also stated that it has planned adequate availability of genuine spare parts and additional technicians in dealerships across the flood-affected city to ensure a quick and hassle-free service.

TVS has also advised customers not to attempt to re-start the engine of a flood-affected vehicle to avoid engine damage. The company has also taken measures to inform the customers in the region about the initiatives through a bulk SMS and newspapers advertisements.