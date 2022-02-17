Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal takes few weeks of parental leave

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is taking a few weeks of paternity leave for the birth of his second child, the micro-blogging social media giant has confirmed.

As per a Washington Post report, Agrawal will take less than the 20 weeks of paternity leave that the company offers.

Agrawal, who became Twitter CEO in November and is the executive sponsor of Twitter's internal parents' community, plans to be "connected" with the company's executive team during his leave.

"At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person. It's a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customizable for that reason," Laura Yagerman, head of corporate communications at Twitter, said in a statement emailed to The Verge.

She also added that Agrawal would be connected to the top officials of the company during his leave.

There is no information on the interim CEO who would take care of the company in his absence.

According to the most recent data from the World Policy Analysis Centre, the average paid maternity leave around the world is 29 weeks, and the average paid paternity leave is 16 weeks.

India-born Parag Agrawal was appointed as the Twitter CEO in November when Jack Dorsey, the founder of the company, stepped down from his position. Agarwal was the chief technology officer of Twitter before he was elevated as the new CEO.

Twitter provides a paternity leave of up to 20 weeks for any employee that becomes a new parent of a newborn child.

Previously, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, took two months of paternity leave when his daughters were born in 2015 and 2017. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took 16 weeks of paternity leave in 2017 when his daughter was born.