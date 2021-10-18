Twitter divided on RCB Captain Virat Kohli’s tips on celebrating Diwali; here’s how internet reacted

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is being trolled by netizens over his recent tweet. Kohli tweeted that he will be sharing some tips on how to make the festival of Diwali special this year. “Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile ‘viratkohli’- link in bio,” the Test cricketer tweeted along with a video.

In this video, Kohli can be seen saying, “It’s been a tough year for all of us all around the world but especially in India with wave 2 hitting hard in 2021. As we get ready for Diwali this festive season, I’ll be sharing some of my tips for you to celebrate with loved ones and family. Stay tuned on Pinterest and pass the light.”

Over the next few weeks, I'll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile 'viratkohli' - link in bio 🪔@Pinterest#diwali2021 #AD pic.twitter.com/KKFxyK3UTG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2021

This tweet by Kohli did not go down well with majority of the netizens. While some users called out Kohli for showing ‘fake concern for the environment’, other asked him to use this knowledge for winning trophies.

“It has become fashion to give lecture on Hindu festivals. But no thanks. We have been celebrating our festivals from ages and we don’t need any gyan and furthermore we don’t want any woke logic and meaning to be attached to it. Stop this nonsense and meaningless charade,” a user tweeted. Others also shared the glimpses of how diyas and crackers used in Diwali are manufactured.

Some users, however, came to Kohli’s rescue and claimed that the internet was being needlessly hostile to him. They further claimed that he did not say anything wrong and is simply concerned for the environment. “When did he say that he will teach you how to celebrate Diwali!! He just said he would share some ‘Tips’… It depends on you whether you will accept his tips or not!! This is not mandatory to celebrate according to his tips!! You guys just need an excuse to bash Virat and Anushka..”, a user named Aradhana Dash tweeted.

When did he say that he will teach you how to celebrate Diwali!!He just said he would share some "Tips"..It depends on you whether you will accept his tips or not!!This is not mandatory to celebrate according to his tips!!You guys just need an excuse to bash Virat & Anushka.. — Aradhana Dash (@AradhanaDash4) October 17, 2021 OMG people outrage for no reason. He didn't say anything bad. He didn't even talk about crackers or anything. My goodness people need to chill! #IAmAHindu #SunoKohli WTF does #SunoModiKeKutto mean? I am a Modi fan but completely against this BS against Kohli. the outrage is dumb — Incredibaddie (@Incredibaddie1) October 18, 2021 #SunoModiKeKutto #ViratKohli Why is this hashtag trending ?? Virat has not said that he is going to teach us what to do instead he will be sharing some tips to make it even better...And, if anyone is not interested, then simply don't follow them.... Why to make it a whole issue ? pic.twitter.com/8wGXiLxtey — BIGGEST VIRATIAN (@TejaswiniSinha2) October 18, 2021 He is talking about sharing tips. Maan'na hai ya nhi that's up to you. Virat is not forcing anyone. Stop being so hard on him. Stop creating drama out of nothing 🙂 — ऋतिका (@Vritika385) October 17, 2021 Why is he getting so much hatred. He is just concerned about the environment!!!People in india are so egoistic.This man is just giving opinions on celebrating diwali. He is not forcing anybody to do that.I think we should take this more open minded rather than criticizing him😊. — Abhi17 (@Abhi1750734925) October 17, 2021

