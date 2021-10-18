Twitter divided on RCB Captain Virat Kohli’s tips on celebrating Diwali; here’s how internet reacted

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is being trolled by netizens over his recent tweet. Kohli tweeted that he will be sharing some tips on how to make the festival of Diwali special this year. “Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile ‘viratkohli’- link in bio,” the Test cricketer tweeted along with a video.
In this video, Kohli can be seen saying, “It’s been a tough year for all of us all around the world but especially in India with wave 2 hitting hard in 2021. As we get ready for Diwali this festive season, I’ll be sharing some of my tips for you to celebrate with loved ones and family. Stay tuned on Pinterest and pass the light.”
This tweet by Kohli did not go down well with majority of the netizens. While some users called out Kohli for showing ‘fake concern for the environment’, other asked him to use this knowledge for winning trophies.
“It has become fashion to give lecture on Hindu festivals. But no thanks. We have been celebrating our festivals from ages and we don’t need any gyan and furthermore we don’t want any woke logic and meaning to be attached to it. Stop this nonsense and meaningless charade,” a user tweeted. Others also shared the glimpses of how diyas and crackers used in Diwali are manufactured.
Some users, however, came to Kohli’s rescue and claimed that the internet was being needlessly hostile to him. They further claimed that he did not say anything wrong and is simply concerned for the environment. “When did he say that he will teach you how to celebrate Diwali!! He just said he would share some ‘Tips’… It depends on you whether you will accept his tips or not!! This is not mandatory to celebrate according to his tips!! You guys just need an excuse to bash Virat and Anushka..”, a user named Aradhana Dash tweeted.
