Twitter down in India! Users unable to tweet or refresh feed

Twitter on Sunday evening was down for thousand users in India, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector, an online tool that tracks apps and websites, saw close to 3,000 user reports about Twitter facing an issue since 7 pm on Sunday.

63% of users on Downdetector reported an issue with app not loading new tweets while 36% of them complained about the website and 1% on uploading any tweet usinh both the methods.

The reported outage took place hours after Twitter owner Elon Musk shared a cryptic tweet in which he said, "The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow."