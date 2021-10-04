‘Twitter Supremacy’: Netizens flock to Twitter as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook face mega outage

Some of the biggest social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook services are not working for majority of users. Users of these three Facebook-owned social media platforms are not being able to refresh their feed.

The message - 'Couldn't refresh feed' is appearing on Instagram when users are trying to refresh the app. The other two apps are facing similar issues.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by the outage, reports AFP News Agency quoting tracker — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com has confirmed that WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are facing problems. It shows that were more than 20,000 incidents of users reporting issues with both Facebook and Instagram.

While over 14,000 users have reported that the social-media giant's instant messaging platform WhatsApp is also down. Nearly 3,000 users have also reported that Messenger was down.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," said Facebook in response to the outage.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

While WhatsApp noted, "We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!".

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

"Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown," tweeted Instagram's PR team.

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

Taking advantage of the outage, Signal invisted Netizens over to its platform, "Signups are way up on Signal (welcome everyone!) We also know what it's like to work through an outage, and wish the best for the engineers working on bringing back service on other platforms #mondays".

Signups are way up on Signal (welcome everyone!) We also know what it’s like to work through an outage, and wish the best for the engineers working on bringing back service on other platforms #mondays — Signal (@signalapp) October 4, 2021

With WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services down, Netizens have flocked to Twitter to express their frustration. The micro-blogging platform has already flooded with memes on how Twitter is the only working social media platform at the moment.

Some are also clowning on Mark Zuckerberg, who runs WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Here is a collection of some of the best reactions:

The whole Facebook group seems to be down, IG, WhatsApp, Facebook itself... Twitter supremacy😌 — Louis & Harry FBI !🐇 (@LTHSOURCE) October 4, 2021

Twitter looking at people running to their app purely because Instagram and WhatsApp are down :#instagramdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/svFarOS0Go — Aditya Gursahani (@adityagursahani) October 4, 2021

Instagram and WhatsApp down!



Meanwhile twitter belike! pic.twitter.com/tNfhGxJABH — iamvishkumarvk (@iamvishkumarvk) October 4, 2021