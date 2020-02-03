Twitter witnessed 11 lakh tweets as Indians discussed Union Budget 2020

Twitter witnessed more than 11 lakh Budget 2020 related-tweets recorded between January 30th to February 3rd.

Netizens in India and across the world took to the microblogging site to discuss, debate and react to Union Budget 2020 which was presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

"We are delighted that with the help of our news partners, we were able to bring the Union Budget 2020 speech and analysis to Indians across the country, enabling their questions and comments to be an integral part of the conversation in real-time. The magnitude of Twitter conversations around represent the voice of the citizens of India, who want to be updated, aware, and actively involved in discussing topics of national relevance," said Amrita Tripathi, news partnerships, Twitter India.

"Events such as these prove that when it comes to important moments in the world, Twitter continues to be India's live connection to what's happening," she added.

Twitter users used #UnionBudget2020 to react to the budget, the microblogging platform said in a release on Monday.

The social media giant used a feature called live carousel through which it provided updates during the presentation of the Budget 2020, allowing people to follow the dialogue between policymakers, influencers, journalists, opinion-makers, and the general public.

